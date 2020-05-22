Jamal Khashoggi's family 'forgives' journalist's killers

The son of killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has released a statement forgiving his killers, BBC reported.
"In this blessed night of the blessed month [of Ramadan] we remember God's saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah," Salah Khashoggi tweeted.
"Therefore we the sons of the Martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty."
Jamal Khashoggi worked as a columnist for The Washington Post and was known for critical writing about the Saudi authorities. He disappeared on October 2, 2018 while visiting the consulate general of his country in Istanbul. Riyadh denied his disappearance, but after some time the Saudi authorities were forced to admit that the journalist was killed as a result of a quarrel with consular workers. The international community has sharply condemned this crime, urging Riyadh to conduct a transparent investigation.
In December last year, a court sentenced five people accused of killing the journalist to death. Three others involved faced 24 years in prison.