Armenia PM, Karabakh new President meet with banking system representatives

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, met in Stepanakert with the representatives of the banking systems of Armenia and Artsakh.
"It is desirable not to continue, but to further intensify cooperation, as in the near future we plan to ensure much higher rates of development, whereas only the financial resources of the two governments will not allow it to do so; more ambitious programs will have to be implemented," Harutyunyan said.
"Over the last ten years, a rather serious development in the banking system has been registered in Artsakh, which has been essential for Artsakh's economic successes. The economic ambitions that we have in common will not be possible to implement if this content is not perceived by the banking system. In some ways, that content needs to be formed jointly. In this period of anti-crisis, we also use its experience when the representatives of the government, the banking system and the parliament sit at the same table and discuss the development of agriculture, overcoming the crisis, solving social problems," Pashinyan said, in particular, for his part.
Then the discussants conferred on the avenues for the expansion of cooperation between the financial and banking systems, the promotion of the activities of Armenia’s banks in Artsakh, the intensification of funding of business programs, and the fund of investment projects in various sectors of the economy.
The representatives of the banking system expressed readiness to focus on the initiatives of the governments of Armenia and Artsakh, and to be more extensively involved in the implementation of the programs, ensuring large and low-interest-rate measures for the market.