Armenia parliament speaker meets with newly-elected Artsakh colleague

The President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, met with the newly elected speaker of the NA of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, Artur Tovmasyan.
Mirzoyan expressed his readiness to support his Artsakh colleagues in all spheres of their activities. The head of the Armenian parliament expressed confidence that the close cooperation with the Artsakh legislature will develop even more.
Tovmasyan, in turn, noted that the two parliaments have a considerable work to do on the shared agenda of the Armenian people, including the Artsakh issue and the recognition Armenian Genocide. The head of the Artsakh legislature assured that they will develop the ties with NA of Armenia. He expressed readiness to give a new impetus to the work of the two parliaments—also at the level of committees.
Subsequently, the discussion of the two interlocutors continued with an expanded meeting.