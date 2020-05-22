Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Artak Davtyan, issued a congratulatory message on the birth anniversary of the late great Charles Aznavour.
"The greatest Armenian, national hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour was born on May 22. The mere fact that one of the positions on the RA southwestern border is called ‘Aznavour’ is enough to grasp the great admiration, appreciation and valuing that the Armed Forces, as a collective image, has for the great chansonnier.
And although it is already the second year that we cannot personally congratulate him on his birthday, he is one of the rare phenomena the fact of only whose birth is a national holiday, and we can say for sure: congratulations, Armenian people, that you gave birth to Aznavour,” Davtyan noted, in particular.