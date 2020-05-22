12 of 15 Yerevan nursing home elderly infected with COVID-19 are in hospitals

YEREVAN. - Twelve of the 15 elderly people infected with the coronavirus at the Nork nursing home in Yerevan are in hospitals. Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, confirmed this report to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She said that one of these elderly was critical condition, whereas the others were in stable condition, and there were three more confirmed cases, but they are isolated at the nursing home because they do not have any symptoms.

Martirosyan noted that access to and from this nursing was impossible since April 21. "The doctors, caregivers, all employees work in shifts," she added.