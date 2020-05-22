News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
12 of 15 Yerevan nursing home elderly infected with COVID-19 are in hospitals
12 of 15 Yerevan nursing home elderly infected with COVID-19 are in hospitals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Twelve of the 15 elderly people infected with the coronavirus at the Nork nursing home in Yerevan are in hospitals. Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, confirmed this report to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She said that one of these elderly was critical condition, whereas the others were in stable condition, and there were three more confirmed cases, but they are isolated at the nursing home because they do not have any symptoms.

Martirosyan noted that access to and from this nursing was impossible since April 21. "The doctors, caregivers, all employees work in shifts," she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Shirak Province: 7 of citizens with COVID-19 die
The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia reports...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency suspends operation of 9 public food outlets
The public food outlets had violated the requirements for...
 US demands immediate review of WHO response to pandemic
“We applaud the call for an impartial, independent, and comprehensive review to be undertaken...
 Armenian health minister predicts construction of 13 medical centers
"If I'm not mistaken, now there is a process of raising funds from the International Monetary Fund for $ 280 million...
 WHO raises $ 800 million to fight COVID-19
The organization needs $ 1.7 billion...
 323 cases of coronavirus confirmed so far in Armenia’s Gegharkunik
The provincial governor informed about this on his Facebook page…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos