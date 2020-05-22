IBM fires several thousand employees amid pandemic

IBM Corporation has decided to lay off a number of employees due to lower incomes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported referring to the company's statement.

“IBM’s work in a highly competitive marketplace requires flexibility to constantly add high-value skills to our workforce. While we always consider the current environment, IBM’s workforce decisions are in the interest of the long-term health of our business,” company spokesman Ed Barbini said Thursday in a statement. “Recognizing the unique and difficult situation this business decision may create for some of our employees, IBM is offering subsidized medical coverage to all affected U.S. employees through June 2021.”

The text does not reveal the exact number of employees fired, but, the number goes to thousands. According to the agency, layoffs will affect mainly employees of enterprises in North America, including in the states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, California, Missouri, and New York.

Uber and Airbnb have also announced cuts.