Armenia President: I have given the health minister advice and shared my knowledge

In an interview with Yerkir Media TV, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said the coronavirus will be with us for a long time and called on citizens to perform their duties, be disciplined, think about their responsibilities and their parents, relatives and those who are either ill or have health problems.

As far as the completed actions are concerned, the President said there will always be times when we can assess what the world, governments and each of us did and how it was done.

“I believe what is very important is for each of us to think about how we can help. In this sense, the Staff of the President of Armenia is trying to make its small contribution. I have been in touch with top officials, presidents, healthcare ministers or research centers dealing with these matters since the outbreak of the coronavirus in order to understand this novel coronavirus, how different countries are combating it and to learn from the mistakes. I have shared this information with Armenia’s relevant authorities, particularly the health minister and have given advice and shared my knowledge,” he said, adding that he has also asked the leaders of various countries for assistance and brought up the example of the United Arab Emirates as an example of a rapid and helpful response, stating that the leader of the UAE sent a plane full of cargo, including 500,000 gloves for multiple use.