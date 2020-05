Those who arrive in the UK must self-isolate or pay a fine, Sky News reported.

According to the channel, violators face a fine of £ 1,000 ($ 1,200).

This rule does not apply to hauliers and healthcare providers. Restrictions will not affect the general area of ​​movement with Ireland.

It is expected that Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce the introduction of this policy later on Friday, May 22. It will enter into force in early June.