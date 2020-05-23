Zuckerberg believes 50% of Facebook employees will work remotely by 2030

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expects that by 2030 half of its staff will work remotely, CNBC reported.

“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale,” Zuckerberg said.

According to him, the company will begin allowing certain employees to work remotely full time, he said. Those employees will have to notify the company if they move to a different location by Jan. 1, 2021. He added that, as a result, those employees may have their compensations adjusted based on their new locations.

Most Facebook employees have been working remotely since late March.

On May 6, Facebook executives allowed all employees to continue to work from home until the end of the year.

Most of the company's offices will open no earlier than July 6.