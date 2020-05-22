Saudi Arabia opposes Israeli control of Jordan River

Saudi Arabian MFA said it does not support Israeli actions aimed at occupying the West Bank and extending Israeli sovereignty to this territory, RG reported.
The Kingdom condemns any unilateral measures and any violations of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as anything that could undermine the chances of a resumption of the peace process and of achieving security and stability in the region, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The Saudi FM's statement also noted a firm stance on the fraternal Palestinian people and commitment to creating an independent Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem. In addition, the Kingdom announced support for the negotiation process in accordance with international law.
Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that under the new government, he could take advantage of the Israeli law on Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, where the Jewish nation was born and grew up.
On Wednesday, the international community criticized Israel’s plans to annex part of the West Bank by July.