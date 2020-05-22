Armenia PM's wife and Artsakh Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues

Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan today had a meeting with Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan in Stepanakert.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the My Step Foundation’s Poverty Reduction Program in Artsakh. The program is a pilot program that envisages providing assistance to more than 25 families in Artsakh and is set to be launched in June.
The parties also discussed several issues related to cooperation.