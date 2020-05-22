News
Friday
May 22
Armenia health minister on clueless people expressing opinions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


During a video meeting with the Public Council of Armenia today, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said the government needs to apply the force of arguments, not state the arguments by force, adding that the government is often alone and has trouble giving explanations to everyone.

“When people who are rather well-known in their respective fields stick their noses in areas about which they have no clue and organize anti-propaganda, and no matter how much I tell them not to do that, it turns out that I am against the person, not the principles. People accuse me of being an agent of the World Health Organization and receiving grants. When I refute the information, they think I’m saying this based on my personal interest. There is a prominent member of the Public Council who has opinions on the Gardasil vaccine, and I'm sure he has his opinion on the coronavirus because he has personal experience,” the minister said, adding that the problem in Armenia is that everyone thinks they are experts in all fields.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
