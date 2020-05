As of Friday, a total of 323 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, 130 of which have recovered, whereas 5 persons have died. Gegharkunik Governor Gnel Sanosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Thus, we have 14 new cases confirmed with the coronavirus disease, 9 recovered, and 1 new case death.

Regarding the case death, we inform that the patient was 61 years old (male) and had concomitant chronic diseases," Sanosyan added, in particular.