Armenian NGO to address Artsakh Police to fine officials who violated Commandant's decision

The Office of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO in Stepanakert has issued a statement informing that the NGO will address the Police of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) with the request to fine the officials who have violated the decision of the Commandant for the emergency situation, including the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Artsakh.
The NGO will request that the Police of the Republic of Artsakh fine Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and Mrs. Gohar Abajyan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenian Alen Simonyan, Chief Military Inspector of Armenia Movses Hakobyan, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, former President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and others.
Yesterday, a photo was posted on the Internet showing how officials are congratulating newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan during a crowded gathering.