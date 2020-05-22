Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted Saturday

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight will be operated by Aircompany Armenia on Saturday, May 23 (departure from Yerevan at noon, arrival in Yerevan at 5:20pm). The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia announced this in a statement.
"On May 23 of this year, the Krasnodar-Yerevan flight will be operated by Azimuth Airlines (arriving at 17:40).
According to the Commandant's instructions, the RA [Republic of Armenia] Tourism Committee will accompany the arriving passengers to the places of self-isolation; that is, to the addresses given in advance by the passengers," the statement also said, in particular.