Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted Saturday
YEREVAN. – The Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight will be operated by Aircompany Armenia on Saturday, May 23 (departure from Yerevan at noon, arrival in Yerevan at 5:20pm). The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia announced this in a statement.

"On May 23 of this year, the Krasnodar-Yerevan flight will be operated by Azimuth Airlines (arriving at 17:40).

According to the Commandant's instructions, the RA [Republic of Armenia] Tourism Committee will accompany the arriving passengers to the places of self-isolation; that is, to the addresses given in advance by the passengers," the statement also said, in particular.
