Armenia Commandant for state of emergency suspends operation of 9 public food outlets

Based on the violations recorded after monitoring conducted by the inspectors of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia across the country, the Commandant for the state of emergency today decided to suspend the operation of nine public food outlets for 24 hours.
The public food outlets had violated the requirements for wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing between tables and taking customers’ temperatures (prescribed by the decision of the Commandant) and other sanitary-hygienic norms.