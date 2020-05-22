News
Friday
May 22
Armenia Commandant for state of emergency suspends operation of 9 public food outlets
Armenia Commandant for state of emergency suspends operation of 9 public food outlets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Based on the violations recorded after monitoring conducted by the inspectors of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia across the country, the Commandant for the state of emergency today decided to suspend the operation of nine public food outlets for 24 hours.

The public food outlets had violated the requirements for wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing between tables and taking customers’ temperatures (prescribed by the decision of the Commandant) and other sanitary-hygienic norms.
This text available in   Հայերեն
