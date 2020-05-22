News
Friday
May 22
News
Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives Armenia Parliament Speaker
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan today received Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

President Haroutyunyan highly appreciated the relations established between the parliaments of the two Armenian republics and emphasized that those relations always need to be improved.

In this context, Haroutyunyan attached importance to the intensification of cooperation and the construction of qualitatively new relations with the newly elected National Assembly of Artsakh.

Mirzoyan congratulated Haroutyunyan on assuming the office of President and assured that the National Assembly of Armenia will exert all efforts to develop more effective mechanisms for cooperation with the National Assembly of Artsakh.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan was also attending the meeting.
