Ararat Mirzoyan: There can't be solution to Karabakh issue without consent of Armenia and Artsakh

Speakers of the National Assemblies of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia Artur Tovmasyan and Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting today.

On behalf of himself and the National Assembly of Armenia, Mirzoyan congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh and expressed willingness to continue to expand the close cooperation between the parliaments of the two Armenian republics.

Expressing gratitude to Mirzoyan for visiting Artsakh with the parliamentary delegation of Armenia, Artur Tovmasyan highly appreciated the role of the National Assembly of Armenia in presenting the position of Artsakh within different parliamentary frameworks.

The parliamentary speakers’ meeting continued with an enlarged meeting with the deputies of both parliaments. Greeting the attendees, Tovmasyan touched upon the foreign relations of the Parliament of Artsakh and emphasized the deepening of relations with the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, attaching importance to the role of the Parliament of Armenia.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated the attendees on the nationwide elections held in Artsakh, touched upon the cooperation between the parliaments of the Armenian republics and emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in presenting the Artsakh’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The result of peaceful talks and the final solution to the Artsakh issue must be hinged on the exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, and there can’t be any solution without the consent of the peoples of Artsakh and Armenia,” he stated.