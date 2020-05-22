News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives
Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan today received President of Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia Vasken Yacoubian and the Union’s representative in Artsakh Sasun Baghdasaryan.

President Haroutyunyan expressed gratitude to the AGBU for the years of close cooperation with Artsakh and noted that the authorities of Artsakh are ready to continue to support the consistent implementation of the Union’s programs.

In his turn, Vasken Yacoubian expressed gratitude to President Haroutyunyan for the cordial reception and congratulated him on assuming the office of president. He introduced the Union’s agricultural and educational projects being carried out in Artsakh and assured that they will be expanded in the future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos