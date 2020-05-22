Armenia health minister responds to Public Council member's question about sending COVID-19 patients home

Armenia Shirak Province: 7 of citizens with COVID-19 die

Bill Clinton to release novel about kidnapped daughter of president

Media: At least 32 Pakistani plane crash survivors hospitalized

Students' and medical residents' tuition fees reimbursed through Armenian government's measure

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency suspends operation of 9 public food outlets

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives AGBU representatives

Demonstration training conducted at Armenia army

Ararat Mirzoyan: There can't be solution to Karabakh issue without consent of Armenia and Artsakh

MFA: Russia receives official note from US on Open Skies treaty withdrawal

US demands immediate review of WHO response to pandemic

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan receives Armenia Parliament Speaker

Media: At least 2 people survived in Pakistan plane crash

Pakistani PM announces launch of investigation into passenger plane clash near Karachi

Armenia President on Lanzarote Convention and sexual education

Armenian health minister predicts construction of 13 medical centers

Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted Saturday

WHO raises $ 800 million to fight COVID-19

323 cases of coronavirus confirmed so far in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

Armenia health minister: We may be treating only those coronavirus patients who have chance to survive

Armenian NGO to address Artsakh Police to fine officials who violated Commandant's decision

Armenia PM's wife meets with actively engaged women of Artsakh

Jamal Khashoggi's family 'forgives' journalist's killers

Results of 10 COVID-19 tests sent from Karabakh to Armenia come back negative

OSCE Secretary General expresses hope US will change its mind to withdraw from Open Skies treaty

Armenia National Security Service ex-chief: Any violation of constitutional order is impermissible for me

Armenia health minister on clueless people expressing opinions

Armenia health minister: I never said Gardasil vaccine should be mandatory

8,894 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

Armenia President: I have given the health minister advice and shared my knowledge

Armenia PM's wife and Artsakh Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues

UAE provides humanitarian aid to needy families in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

Armenia MOD pays surprise inspection visit to military unit, training alarm announced

Yerevan woman, 91, beats COVID-19

10 patients with COVID-19 in Armenia's Noyemberyan region, all from same family

Armenia Ararat Province governor: 522 citizens test positive for COVID-19

Yerevan kindergarten employee tests positive for COVID-19

Artsakh health ministry acquires 77 thermal foggers

Media: Passenger plane with about 100 people on board crashes near Karachi

Two COVID-19 cases recorded in Georgia per day

168 citizens return to Armenia from Turkey via Georgia

Armenia, Karabakh FMs meet in Stepanakert

Iran records over 2,000 COVID-19 cases per day

12 of 15 Yerevan nursing home elderly infected with COVID-19 are in hospitals

Armenia parliament speaker meets with newly-elected Artsakh colleague

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand

One of military positions on Armenia border is called "Aznavour"

Bulgaria opens borders for EU, Schengen countries citizens

Armenia PM, Karabakh new President meet with banking system representatives

Armenia red berets abduct public initiative leader, KAMQ states

Abe refuses to resign despite scandal over Tokyo prosecutor

EEU to introduce mechanisms of supervision over goods?

China ready to work with US to implement 1st phase of trade deal

Armenia Premier, Artsakh President hold consultation on foreign policy

Armenia football federation ex-president, former MP’s lawyer comments on case against Hayrapetyan

Azerbaijan commissioner distorts Armenia Ombudsman’s words, makes political statements

Armenia PM, Karabakh President discuss security issues

City of Irvine declares April 24th Armenian Genocide remembrance day

Armenia official tests negative for coronavirus for 2nd time, he will return to work

PACE rapporteur says reports on Azerbaijan will be critical after quarantine

Most recent coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 52, 61, 81, 82

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,928 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

Trump says he is not going to shut down country during COVID-19 second wave

Armenia economy minister discusses tourism

1 driver dies, other in severe condition after Armenia road accident

Jordan to reconsider relations with Israel in case of annexation of Jordan Valley

Armenia parliament committee to convene special session on event that received wide reaction in recent days

World oil prices going down

Newspaper: Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee creation becoming cause of confusion

Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement agencies receive "blacklist" to clean up their system from former ones

Newspaper: Armenia holds intensive closed discussions on transitional justice

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court president to be “overthrown” in 1st round

Armenia PM speaks at oath taking ceremony of Karabakh President-elect

Karabakh President-elect takes oath of office

His Holiness Aram I holds phone talks with former and current Karabakh Presidents

Artsakh reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, total 33

US-China tensions to worsen ahead of US presidential election

Armenia PM's wife posts photos from Artsakh

Armenia Constitutional Court receives applications from government disputing its legitimacy

Fire breaks out on house roof in Armenia's Gyumri

Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates Karabakh President-elect

Lebanese PM says Lebanon at risk of a major food crisis

Marukyan presents details of parliament's incident to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe

Armenia Special Investigation Service receives information on crime reported by opposition MP's brother

Results of 34 of 88 tests sent from Artsakh to Armenia announced, all are negative

Armenia Deputy PM: I believe people will pay the same price for natural gas

Oxfam International to close offices in 18 countries

Armenia President meets with Ombudsman

Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Armen Sarkissian holds phone talks with Karabakh President-elect

Armenia MOD hosts consultation to create high technology solutions in defense system

Pompeo urges Palestinians for cooperation

Update from Armenia health minister on COVID-19, Arayik Harutyunyan sworn in as Artsakh president, 21.05.20 digest

China responds to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing'

Protest staged in Shushi while Karabakh President-elect assumes office (PHOTOS)

Newly elected Artsakh president speaks on desire to move Artsakh parliament to Shushi

Deputy PM: Armenian government provides AMD 90 billion as support

Man dies after head gets stuck under garbage disposal truck's clamp in Yerevan

Over 90% of China's SMEs resume operations

US announces intention to withdraw from Open Skies treaty