MFA: Russia receives official note from US on Open Skies treaty withdrawal

The American embassy in Moscow sent an official note to the Russian Foreign Ministry about the decision to begin the procedure for the United States to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty, TASS reported referring to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced Friday.
His remarks came during the online discussion on Russian-American relations, organized by the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.
"We at the Foreign Ministry received the official note from the US embassy, which says that the US government made a decision to initiate the procedure of withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies," Ryabkov said.
The diplomat noted that if Russia does not fulfill a series of conditions set forth by the Americans at a very high political level by November 22, the US will withdraw from the agreement.
However, according to him, these conditions are absolutely unacceptable.