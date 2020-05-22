Students' and medical residents' tuition fees reimbursed through Armenian government's measure

The Armenian government has reimbursed the tuition fees of 2,687 students and 758 medical residents within the scope of its 14th measure for neutralization of the economic consequences of the coronavirus, as reported on the website of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia.
In particular, 1,171 graduating students have received 100% reimbursement, 1,516 undergraduates have received 75% reimbursement, while 758 medical residents have received reimbursement in the amount of nearly AMD 753,972,000.
The government has concluded a contract with the credit organization implementing re-financing within the scope of subsidization of student loans prescribed by the 14th measure under new conditions and has granted relevant funds to implement subsidization of loans under new conditions.