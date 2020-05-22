News
Armenia Shirak Province: 7 of citizens with COVID-19 die
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia reports that 7 of the citizens infected with COVID-19 have died, 99 patients are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri, and 40 of them are residents of Shirak Province.

The regional governor’s office particularly informs the following:

“Since March 1, 2020, the medical institutions and the regional center of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Shirak Province have conducted 1,745 tests. As of May 22, 99 patients with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri, and 40 of them are residents of Shirak Province. To this day, 115 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, of which 92 are residents of the province. Currently, self-isolation is indicated for 283 citizens in Shirak Province, 62 asymptomatic patients have been transferred to hospitals, and 48 of them are residents of Shirak Province. There are 7 deaths.”
