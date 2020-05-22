Armenian ex-MP's attorney addresses Ombudsman to let client leave country for medical treatment

The health condition of former president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders of Armenia, former deputy of the National Assembly Manvel Grigoryan is worsening. This is what Grigoryan’s attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that he and Grigoryan’s other attorneys have addressed the Human Rights Defender with a letter regarding torture.
“The letter states that the attorneys ask to help put an end to the torture, that is, Grigoryan isn’t allowed to leave for France for medical treatment. There are regular flights now. This is a matter of life or death. He has become a disabled person. He didn’t have heart failure, but now the situation is very serious,” he said.
By the court’s January 15 decision, Manvel Grigoryan was released from custody, and the current pre-trial measure is a signature to not leave the country.