Armenian MP reports attack against advocate's family

Deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Ani Samsonyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The family of yet another advocate has been attacked due to the advocate’s activities.

The attacks on and offenses against advocates and their families are also the Armenian government’s achievement.

The government’s 2019 Program stated that actions would be taken to protect the advocacy institution, but the government hasn’t taken those actions, and it recently rejected consideration of the Bright Armenia Party’s bill on criminalizing hindrance to the activities of advocates.

Why? It’s because offense against, threats to, attacks on and humiliation of advocates during politicized legal procedures are in favor of this government. However, remember the boomerang effect. There will be a day when most of today’s government officials will need legal aid.”

168.am reported that yesterday at around 4 p.m. an attack was made on the home of advocate Tigran Atanesyan after four men barged into his apartment. According to 168.am, Atanesyan wasn’t home at the time, and the only people in the apartment were his wife and minor children. The attackers had threatened the advocate and left.