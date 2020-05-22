News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MP reports attack against advocate's family
Armenian MP reports attack against advocate's family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Ani Samsonyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The family of yet another advocate has been attacked due to the advocate’s activities.

The attacks on and offenses against advocates and their families are also the Armenian government’s achievement.

The government’s 2019 Program stated that actions would be taken to protect the advocacy institution, but the government hasn’t taken those actions, and it recently rejected consideration of the Bright Armenia Party’s bill on criminalizing hindrance to the activities of advocates.

Why? It’s because offense against, threats to, attacks on and humiliation of advocates during politicized legal procedures are in favor of this government. However, remember the boomerang effect. There will be a day when most of today’s government officials will need legal aid.”

168.am reported that yesterday at around 4 p.m. an attack was made on the home of advocate Tigran Atanesyan after four men barged into his apartment. According to 168.am, Atanesyan wasn’t home at the time, and the only people in the apartment were his wife and minor children. The attackers had threatened the advocate and left.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Judge in Singapore sentences man to death via Zoom video-call
A judge in Singapore has sentenced a man to...
 Young woman stabs her ex-husband in Yerevan
The woman was released on bail...
 Gunshots heard during dispute in Yerevan
A group of investigators conducting inquest is...
 2 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Yerevan
Near a supermarket on Sunday…
 One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel
A SWAT team has been called to the scene…
 Woman dies in Armenia after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her
The woman's son-in-law allegedly 'saved' her from the dog, but she soon died...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos