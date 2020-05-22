Armenia commission coordinating activities for prevention of spread of COVID-19 holds session

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired the session of the commission coordinating the activities preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the country, as reported the news department of the Government of Armenia.

The participants of the session provided information on the statistics on the confirmed coronavirus cases, the current dynamics, the health conditions of infected citizens and the numbers of tests.

In the context of future actions, the participants considered the strategy for asymptomatic patients and the mechanisms for control over self-isolation and touched upon controllability of the chains for spread of the coronavirus through the use of technological tools, the activities being carried out to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the results of inspections and the application of measures for liability in case of violations.

The Prime Minister assigned the relevant officials to continue to oversee observance of the rules prescribed by the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency declared in the country.