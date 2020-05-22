Armenia Ombudsman condemns attack on advocate's family

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Today there was information according to which “four men made an attack on the apartment of advocate Tigran Atanesyan yesterday”. According to the presses, the men threatened the advocate (the only people at home at the time were the advocate’s wife and minor children).

I have talked to Mr. Atanesyan, who says the attack is linked to his professional activities. This issue needs to be a priority issue for law-enforcement authorities since the professional activities of advocates are under special protection of the law.

I have been told that police officers arrived after receiving an alarm, undertook proceedings and are taking actions. The Office of the Human Rights Defender will be in touch with the Police of Armenia.

In any case, the phenomenon described in the presses and by advocate Tigran Atanesyan is condemnable, especially since it concerns the advocate’s family members (wife and children) and especially since the men were in their apartment.”