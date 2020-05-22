News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Police preparing report on attack against advocate's family
Armenia Police preparing report on attack against advocate's family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Police of Armenia are preparing a report on the attack on the apartment of advocate Tigran Atanesyan. This is what Head of the Division for Relations with Mass Media, Analysis and News of the Department of Public Relations and Media of the Police of Armenia Edgar Janoyan said in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The alarm was received, and a report is being prepared,” he said.

As reported earlier, yesterday at around 4 p.m. an attack was made on the apartment of advocate Tigran Atanesyan. Four men barged into the apartment, but only the advocate’s wife and minor children were home. The men threatened the advocate and left.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ombudsman condemns attack on advocate's family
In any case, the phenomenon described in the...
 Armenian junior sergeant charged under case of murder of fixed-term serviceman
Arrest has been selected as a pre-trial...
 Media: At least 2 people survived in Pakistan plane crash
Earlier, the mayor of Karachi said that all those on board the plane died...
 Pakistani PM announces launch of investigation into passenger plane clash near Karachi
"Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik...
 Media: Passenger plane with about 100 people on board crashes near Karachi
The number of passengers on board is unknown...
 1 driver dies, other in severe condition after Armenia road accident
Two cars crashed on the Martuni-Gavar motorway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos