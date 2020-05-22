Armenia Police preparing report on attack against advocate's family

The Police of Armenia are preparing a report on the attack on the apartment of advocate Tigran Atanesyan. This is what Head of the Division for Relations with Mass Media, Analysis and News of the Department of Public Relations and Media of the Police of Armenia Edgar Janoyan said in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The alarm was received, and a report is being prepared,” he said.

As reported earlier, yesterday at around 4 p.m. an attack was made on the apartment of advocate Tigran Atanesyan. Four men barged into the apartment, but only the advocate’s wife and minor children were home. The men threatened the advocate and left.