Artsakh ex-Security Council secretary on attack against advocate's family

Former secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arshavir Gharamyan has responded to the attack on the home and family of advocate Tigran Atanesyan and stated that the public needs to strictly condemn the attack and law-enforcement authorities need to give a legal response.
He added that the incident is linked to Atanesyan’s professional activities under publicly resonant criminal cases and is the result of the atmosphere of intolerance and rejection of pluralism in the society.
Gharamyan also said it is necessary to state that, regardless of the reasons for and motives of the attack, the encroachment against the wife and children is immoral.