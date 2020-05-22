Yervand Varosyan: I'm representing the interests of advocate Tigran Atanesyan's family

Advocate Yervand Varosyan posted the following about the attack against advocate Tigran Atanesyan’s family on his Facebook page:
“I have been representing advocate Tigran Atanesyan’s family since yesterday within the scope of the report that is being prepared.
What happened to the advocate’s family is an abominable encroachment, especially taking into consideration the fact that the swear words and threats were targeted at Atanesyan’s wife and minor children when Atanesyan wasn’t home. The swear words, threats and attempts to attack continued when Atanesyan came home, and only after police intervention were they prevented.
I don’t have anything else to say at this moment. The police are preparing a report.
Tomorrow Atanesyan will answer all questions during a press conference.”