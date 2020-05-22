News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Czech Senate resolution weighty contribution to restoration of historical justice
Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Czech Senate resolution weighty contribution to restoration of historical justice
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said the following in a statement today:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia welcomes the adoption of a resolution by the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War which also condemns the atrocities committed against humanity during WWI and WWII, including the genocide perpetrated against Armenians in the Ottoman Empire.

The unanimous decision of the Czech Senate serves as a weighty contribution to the restoration of historical justice and respect for the memory of the victims. It is also a key message for prevention of genocides and new crimes against humanity.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
City of Irvine declares April 24th Armenian Genocide remembrance day
“The Armenian National Committee of America-Orange County chapter would like to thank the City of Irvine and Mayor Christina Shea for their work to honor and commemorate the Armenian Genocide...
 Czech Senate adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide
Armenian MFA wrote on its Facebook...
 If Turkey recognizes Genocide, it will be good for itself in first place, Armenia President says
Armen Sarkissian spoke to Strategic News Global of India via video link…
 EU ambassador says crimes against Armenian people in Ottoman Empire must not be forgotten
Crimes against the Armenian people should not be forgotten...
 Petition calling on Ukraine to recognize Armenian Genocide posted on President's website
A petition asking the President of Ukraine to recognize the...
 Hayk Demoyan: Source materials about Armenian Genocide turned to ashes in a matter of hours
Former director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos