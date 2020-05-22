Armenia MFA Spokesperson: Czech Senate resolution weighty contribution to restoration of historical justice

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said the following in a statement today:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia welcomes the adoption of a resolution by the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War which also condemns the atrocities committed against humanity during WWI and WWII, including the genocide perpetrated against Armenians in the Ottoman Empire.

The unanimous decision of the Czech Senate serves as a weighty contribution to the restoration of historical justice and respect for the memory of the victims. It is also a key message for prevention of genocides and new crimes against humanity.”