Saturday
May 23
Health minister compares statistics on deaths from COVID-19 in Armenia with 7 European countries and USA
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has posted on his Facebook page the statistics on deaths from COVID-19, according to which Armenia has the lowest indicator compared with seven European countries and the United States.

Based on Arsen Torosyan’s data, the statistics on the deaths from COVID-19 per 1 million inhabitants as of May 22, 2020 are the following:

Belgium: 795

Spain: 612

Italy: 539

Great Britain: 536

France: 432

Sweden: 389

The Netherlands: 338

Ireland: 329

USA: 294

Armenia: 294
