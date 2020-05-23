Health minister compares statistics on deaths from COVID-19 in Armenia with 7 European countries and USA

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has posted on his Facebook page the statistics on deaths from COVID-19, according to which Armenia has the lowest indicator compared with seven European countries and the United States.
Based on Arsen Torosyan’s data, the statistics on the deaths from COVID-19 per 1 million inhabitants as of May 22, 2020 are the following:
Belgium: 795
Spain: 612
Italy: 539
Great Britain: 536
France: 432
Sweden: 389
The Netherlands: 338
Ireland: 329
USA: 294
Armenia: 294