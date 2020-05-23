News
News
Newspaper: What developments are there on criminal case on attacking Armenia premier?
Newspaper: What developments are there on criminal case on attacking Armenia premier?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: During a meeting with journalists in Kapan on January 25, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had said that he had been summoned to the SIS [Special Investigation Service] for questioning and has been recognized as an injured party in a criminal case.

He recalled that on the night of November 11, 2010, the then editor-in-chief of the Haykakan Zhamanak daily, political prisoner Nikol Pashinyan, was attacked in Kosh penitentiary.

And who were the officials of the Penitentiary Service in 2010, and therefore also those responsible for the above-mentioned incident? The RA Minister of Justice at that time was the current president of the CC [Constitutional Court], Hrayr Tovmasyan, the head of the Penitentiary Department was Hayk Harutyunyan, who committed suicide in 2019 in his apartment.

Zhoghovurd daily inquired from the head of the Operative Department of the Penitentiary Service, Colonel of Justice Ruben Khalapyan, whether he, being the head of the Operative Department, tried to follow the traces of the Prime Minister's statement to find out what his predecessors had done and how.

In response, Ruben Khalapyan said: "The RA Prime Minister informed that a criminal case has been initiated in the Special Investigation Service. At that time, that young man served sentenced with him at the same place, was a convict. I am aware of the case somewhat, but taking into account the [ongoing] investigation... In addition to looking into it, we took active operative intelligence measures. The investigation will answer many questions."
This text available in   Հայերեն
