Michigan resident accused of bomb threat to kill Trump and Pence

Michigan resident Jeffrey David Cox was arrested for sending threatening emails to US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Newsweek reported.
According to the testimony studied, in one of the letters Cox threatened to arrange a mass shooting at Mott Community College.
In another letter, he announced the existence of a plan to kill Trump and Pence, noting that he intended to plant a bomb in the White House.
The suspect sent letters on May 16 to the Mott Community College's admissions office, the Monroe Community College's president's office in New York and the Navy's Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.