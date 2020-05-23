News
May 23
May 23
Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Saturday, 374 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia. This was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 6,302 coronavirus cases were confirmed as of Saturday morning.

The total number of tests is 49,080—1,426 in the last day.

Also, 3,257 people—an increase of 305 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 2,936 people—62 people in the last day—have recovered.

A total of 77 patients—an increase by three—have died so far.

Another four people diagnosed with coronavirus died of other diseases. The total number of such cases is 32.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
