Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women aged 54 and 86, man aged 74

YEREVAN. – As of May 23, 11:00 AM, 6,302 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 2,936 recoveries and 77 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Twitter on Saturday.

“3257 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 49080 tests have been completed.

Thus, we have 374 new cases and 62 recoveries.

Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 74 (male), 86 (female) and 54 (female) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases.

“4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 32,” the ministry added.