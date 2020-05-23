Armenia FM has telephone conversation with Argentina colleague

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with Felipe Sola, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina. This was reported by the press service of the Armenian foreign ministry.
First, the Armenian Foreign Minister congratulated his counterpart on the upcoming Argentine National Day, and wished success and prosperity to the friendly people of Argentina.
Subsequently, the interlocutors exchanged views on addressing the challenges caused by COVID-19, and on the steps being taken to overcome socioeconomic problems.
Mnatsakanyan and Sola reaffirmed their mutual readiness to take practical steps to give a new impetus to bilateral relations and to deepen the Armenian-Argentinean cooperation.
Among a number of domains of bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministers singled out trade and economy, information technology, tourism, and agriculture.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with their effective cooperation within multilateral formats. From this point of view, the close cooperation between Armenia and Argentina on the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity was especially lauded.
The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Argentina also touched upon a number of issues on the international and regional agenda.