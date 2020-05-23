2 dead, 2 hospitalized after major road accident in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A major accident took place Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as a result of which two people died. This was reported by the Artsakh Investigative Committee.

A VAZ 2121, a BMW, and VAZ 2104 crashed on the Martuni-Nngi-Stepanakert motorway.

The passenger of the BMW and the driver of the VAZ 2121 died on the way to the medical facility, while the driver of the BMW and the passenger of the VAZ-2121 were transferred to the Martuni regional medical facility.

A criminal case has been initiated.

Expert examinations have been appointed.