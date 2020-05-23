News
Saturday
May 23
PM: Revolution is taking place in Armenia agriculture
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Now a revolution is taking place in Armenia in the field of agriculture. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday stated about this during his visit to Verin Dvin community of Ararat Province, addressing the local villagers.

"Our biggest problem is that we are engaged in work, during which questions arise that we didn't know the answer to, we don't know, and we don't want to know. This is the first time that the villager has raised the issue of knowledge. I don't remember anything like that before; that is, a revolution is taking place in the domain. (…) now the villager says there is a problem of knowledge,” he said.
