Attorney says Armenia PM Pashinyan is accountable for attack on his house

YEREVAN. – I am not forgiven for being [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan's lawyer [in the past], and now I have a completely opposite position to the policy that Pashinyan is running. Lawyer Tigran Atanesyan stated this at Saturday's press conference, and in connection with the attack on his house.
"Yes, I blame these halls of power [for] all this that has become possible in this country. What have they turned this country into? Cursing is normal, vulgar, everyday words have become normal, a child can now be cursed at and attacked on. Yes, Nikol Pashinyan is accountable for this; this is during his tenure, and it is backed during his tenure,” Atanesyan said.
It should be noted that yesterday the press spread rumors that Tigran Atanesyan's house was attacked, insulting remarks were made against his family, and an attempt was made to harm his 7-year-old son.
