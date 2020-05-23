Armenia Higher Qualification Committee ex-head: Again about clash of values

Again about the clash of values. Smbat Gogyan, now former Chairman of the Higher Qualification Committee (HQC) of Armenia, noted this on his Facebook page.
"Applicants and graduate students who have defended their dissertations in recent months, or are going to defend them in the coming months, may subconsciously believe that they are at risk of administrative dependence on me, and it is impermissible for me that they express support to me.
The rectors and, even more so, the acting rectors, most of whom will run in the rector's election in the coming months, are in a similar situation.
ASUE [Armenian State University of Economics ] lecturers' reaction is absent for the completeness of the scenario," he added, in particular.
To note, Smbat Gogyan resigned recently as chairman of the HQC. In his respective statement disseminated on May 14, it was noted that one of the reasons for his resignation is that there are obvious translations and copying in the doctoral dissertation of the acting rector of the Armenian State University of Economics, but, according to the above-mentioned claim, the acting rector still holds her office through relevant ties and backing.