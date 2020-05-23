Armenia premier promises that factories’ procurement price of grapes would be normal

Last year we procured grapes for 130-150 drams; it was fine. But immediately the price of vodka increased by 700 drams. One of the villagers said this Saturday in Kaghtsrashen community of Armenia’s Ararat Province, addressing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
He asked what conditions will be this year, to which the Prime Minister responded. "The procurement price this year will be normal, too; rest assured."
The Pashinyan added: "The grape harvest is a lot this year. How are we going to be over with this ‘concern?’ The harvest is a lot, it’s a problem, the harvest is small, it’s a problem.”