Man, 96, beats COVID-19, is discharged from Yerevan hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Seryozha Stepanyan, 96, who was infected with COVID-19 was discharged from  the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan. This was reported by the hospital's press service.

"He was transferred to our medical center with the novel coronavirus and had no other illness. ‘Thank [you] for healing me. I’m a 96-year-old man, the doctor said my heart is the heart of a 20-year-old. I was lucky. I'm going home on my own foot. Let everyone be healthy, careful, and attentive. Hospitalization is hard for the elderly,’ Grandpa Seryozha said as he went home,” the statement reads.
