Amazon opens shelter for homeless at Seattle headquarters

Amazon has opened a permanent homeless shelter at its headquarters in downtown Seattle, Daily Mail reported.

The opening of the shelter comes as its employees have been working from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

An eight-story office of the company with an area of over 19,000 sq. m. is allocated now for the shelter.

The shelter can accommodate up to 200 homeless people.

During the pandemic, the shelter became home to 50 families. Each of them has a separate room: they must observe the cleanliness of the room and the rules of social distancing.