The press service of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has issued a statement on its grounds for not launching a criminal case on the recent incident in the National Assembly (NA).

In particular, it is noted in the statement that the Court of Cassation, in a precedent decision adopted in 2012, expressed a legal position that "beating" is characterized by striking more than one blow to the body of the injured party, under which one blow cannot be considered as "beating" and lead to criminal liability.

As per the SIS statement, in such conditions, the body conducting the proceedings came to the conclusion that there was no corpus delicti in the actions of NA deputies Sasun Mikaelyan and Edmon Marukyan, alike, as well as of the other MPs who were involved in the incident.

This decision has been sent to the parties, who were also informed of their right to appeal it.

On May 8, a scuffle took place in the NA between Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and its parliamentary faction, and Sasun Mikaelyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, which led to a mass brawl in the legislature.