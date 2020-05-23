104 citizens returning to Armenia from Russia’s Krasnodar

MOSCOW. – On Saturday at 3:15pm, an Azimuth Airlines plane took off from Krasnodar International Airport in Russia toward Yerevan, the embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in Russia informed about

this on its Facebook page.

"On board the mentioned flight, 104 RA citizens, 29 of them—small children, are returning to Armenia free of charge.

Priority in the return to Armenia has been given to Armenian citizens with small children, persons with disabilities, those returning to Armenia for medical treatment, and conscripts who were listed in advance,” the statement also reads.