Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, Governor Gnel Sanosyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

"As of May 23, a total of 334 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Gegharkunik Province, 135 of which—recovered.

Thus, we have 11 new cases of the coronavirus disease, 5 recovered,” he added in particular.