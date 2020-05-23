VETO: Manifestations of hatred atmosphere generated by authorities crossed most unacceptable boundaries

Manifestations of hatred and impunity atmosphere generated by authorities crossed even the most unacceptable boundaries, socio-political movement VETO said in a statement.

“For about two years, we have witnessed attacks from various pro-government groups, when representatives of the lawyer and journalistic communities are in the spotlight. All this has its own explanation, especially since representatives of these fields publish materials about the lawlessness of the political force that seized power, and protect their opponents from various manifestations of political persecution," the statement said. "The other day, an attack was made on the house of lawyer Tigran Atanesyan, where his wife and minors were. The attackers voiced threats against the lawyer and members of his family."

"The socio-political movement VETO strictly condemns the incident, being sure that this insidious act is connected with the professional activity and public position of Tigran Atanesyan," the statement added.

"These manifestations of the atmosphere of hatred and impunity generated by the authorities, which have already become regular, have crossed even the most unacceptable boundaries."