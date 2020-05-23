Parliament's ex-deputy speaker comments on new appointment of Armenian judge

Former deputy speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Arpine Hovhannisyan took to her Facebook to comment on the news related to some Armenian judges.

She referred to the appointment of Artush Gabrielyan as the court chair of Armavir province.

"I think that an adequate and informed public does not need an explanation of why he was appointed," she noted.

She also referred to the news that Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan's attorneys took back the appeals regarding the change of the preventive measure in respect of Kocharyan.

The appeals were submitted to Judge Armen Danielyan, and as ex-president's attorney Aram Vardevanyan noted: "It is impossible to connect such concepts as justice and court with the name of Armen Danielyan."