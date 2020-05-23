Armenian president receives My Step faction head and deputy

Armenian president Armen Sarkissian received the head of the My Step parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts and deputy Ruben Rubinyan, president's press service reported.
According to the statement, the president continues meetings with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, public organizations, and specialists in various fields amid the COVID-19 crisis.
During the meeting, a discussion was held of the situation resulting from the pandemic, its impact on the socio-economic life of the country, and ways to overcome issues.
The importance of cooperation with international colleagues, including at the level of parliaments and the effective exchange of experience in combating the pandemic, was also noted.
The sides also exchanged views on issues of domestic and foreign policy, the activities of parliament, and a number of other issues.