Armenian ex-ambassador says a few days ago plane with contraband cigarettes left from Armenia to Abkhazia

A few days ago, a plane with contraband cigarettes headed from Armenia to Abkhazia, said Armenian ex-ambassador to Vatikan Mikael Minasyan.
"A few days ago, a new plane with cigarettes headed from Armenia to Abkhazia, but a small nuance was forgotten that Armenia does not recognize Abkhazia as a sovereign country, and there is no such sovereign country as Abkhazia in the Armenian documents," he noted. "But since Nikol Pashinyan's obsession with making money is uncontrollable and the customs are obliged to follow the instructions, Abkhazia is being added to Georgia, creating big diplomatic problems," he said.
It should be noted that Mikael Minasyan published a document proving his words about contraband cigarettes.